September 15, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to Asheville, North Carolina, this week for the inaugural Biltmore Championship at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, marking the first event of the FedExCup Fall. The tournament features a 132-player field, including several players who will compete in next week’s Presidents Cup. U.S. Team members Jacob Bridgeman and Jackson Koivun will tee it up alongside International Team members Corey Conners, Nico Echavarria, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryo Hisatsune and Nick Taylor.

In an article released on Tuesday, I broke down everything you need to know about the Biltmore Championship Asheville, from course details to key stats. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 Biltmore Championship Asheville.

Outrights

Jacob Bridgeman (+1850)

Jacob Bridgeman brings another strong Carolina connection to the inaugural Biltmore Championship. The South Carolina native was born in Inman and attended Clemson University, the school he grew up rooting for. Growing up in the region, Bridgeman is familiar with the Blue Ridge Mountains and the unique conditions that come with playing golf in the Carolinas.

The close proximity to home has also made this tournament feel like a hometown event for Bridgeman. He said the tournament is only about an hour and 20 minutes from his house and even closer to where he grew up, adding that he has plenty of friends and family coming out to support him. With so many familiar faces expected to be in attendance, Bridgeman said he felt like he owed it to the people around him to give them the opportunity to watch him compete so close to home.

Bridgeman will also be using this week as a final tune-up before representing the United States at next week's Presidents Cup. He was selected as a captain's pick for the U.S. Team, earning his first opportunity to represent his country in an international team competition. While the Presidents Cup may not carry the same history as the Ryder Cup, Bridgeman is clearly embracing the opportunity. He summed up his excitement by saying, "I've never had that much anticipation in my life in this sport."

Bridgeman also enters the Biltmore Championship with plenty of recent success to draw from. He captured his first PGA TOUR victory earlier this season at the Genesis Invitational after getting off to a red-hot start in 2026. His form cooled during the middle portion of the season, but he appears to have regained his momentum at the right time, finishing ninth at the BMW Championship before following it up with a T4 at the TOUR Championship.

Between his Carolina roots, recent form, and upcoming Presidents Cup appearance, Bridgeman has plenty of familiarity and momentum heading into the inaugural Biltmore Championship.

J.T. Poston (+3200)

J.T. Poston brings perhaps the strongest local connection in the field to the inaugural Biltmore Championship. The North Carolina native was born in Hickory and attended Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, just over an hour from The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. Poston has remained closely connected to the area and is also a member at this week's venue, giving him a level of familiarity with the course that few players in the field can match.

Poston has also enjoyed plenty of success throughout North Carolina. He picked up his first PGA TOUR victory at the 2019 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. As an amateur, he won the 2013 Southwestern Amateur at Country Club of Sapphire Valley in Sapphire and the 2014 SoCon Golf Championship at Pinehurst.

There is another interesting connection between Poston and this week's course. The Cliffs at Walnut Cove was designed by Jack Nicklaus, and Poston has already proven he can win on a Nicklaus design. He captured the 2026 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club, another Nicklaus Signature design.

The elevation at this week's venue also creates some similarities to TPC Summerlin, where Poston won the 2024 Shriners Children's Open.

Poston also enters the FedExCup Fall in solid form after finishing T24 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and T22 at the BMW Championship. Those results give him some momentum heading into a tournament where his local knowledge could be particularly valuable.

Between his North Carolina roots, membership at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, success throughout the state, and a previous victory on a Jack Nicklaus-designed course, Poston has plenty of connections working in his favor this week. Add in his recent form, and he stands out as an intriguing player at +3200.