October 7, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 Baycurrent Classic and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to Yokohama, Japan, this week for the second edition of the Baycurrent Classic at Yokohama Country Club. The tournament is the third event of the FedExCup Fall and features a 72-player field with no cut.

In an article released on Tuesday, I broke down everything you need to know about the Baycurrent Classic, from course details to key stats. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 Baycurrent Classic.

Outrights

Hideki Matsuyama (+1700)

Hideki Matsuyama will make his first official start of the FedExCup Fall at the Baycurrent Classic this week, but he is no stranger to Yokohama Country Club. Matsuyama competed in this event last year, finishing T20 in his first appearance at the composite layout.

He enters this week's tournament in good form, and while some may have concerns about the time off since his last PGA TOUR start at the TOUR Championship, Matsuyama remained competitive during the Presidents Cup as a member of the International Team. That should help ease some of the concerns about his extended break.

Another factor that has caught my attention is the apparent changes to the course. Players have mentioned that the layout features more runoff areas around the greens and fairways, giving the course a more links-style feel. That could be a positive for Matsuyama, who has already shown he can excel on courses that place a premium on creative shot-making and recovery play.

The 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 is a particularly relevant example. Matsuyama finished sixth that week, and the similarities between Pinehurst's runoff areas and the changes players have described at Yokohama make that result worth noting.

With previous experience on the course, strong current form and a game that should translate well to the new setup, Matsuyama checks a lot of boxes for me at +1700.

Min Woo Lee (+2250)

Min Woo Lee is coming off an impressive individual performance at the Presidents Cup, despite his team coming up short. He entered the event in strong form after finishing T4 at the TOUR Championship, and his recent play has given me plenty of confidence heading into this week.

Lee is also returning to a venue where he has already found success, finishing T10 at Yokohama Country Club last season. Having previous experience with the composite layout should be an advantage, especially with the course undergoing some changes that have given it a more links-style feel.

The Australian has also shown that he can excel on courses that reward creativity and a strong short game. His success at the Genesis Scottish Open and his T21 finish at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 stand out, and both courses feature elements that should translate well to this week's setup.

With his recent form, course history, and short-game ability, Dr. Chipinski has all the tools to put himself in contention again this week.