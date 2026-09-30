September 30, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to Irvins, Utah, this week for the third edition of the Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Resort. This week's tournament is the second event of the FedExCup Fall and features a 120-player field. Several players from last week's Presidents Cup are also in the field, including U.S. Team member Jackson Koivun and International Team members Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Nick Taylor.

In an article released on Monday, I broke down everything you need to know about the Bank of Utah Championship, from course details to key stats. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship.

Outrights

Marco Penge (+2800)

After missing the cut at the PGA Championship, Marco Penge took some time away from competition while dealing with a recurring issue involving his ear, neck and nervous system.

His results were mixed after returning, but Penge has started to find his form again. Over his last three starts, he finished T6 at the Husqvarna British Masters and T18 at the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour before posting a T10 at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago. Penge also finished eighth in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green at that event.

This will be Penge's first appearance at Black Desert Resort, but a lack of course history hasn't been an issue for players in this event. Both previous winners, Matt McCarty and Michael Brennan, were making their tournament debuts when they captured the title.

Penge may not have been on my radar for this tournament earlier in the season, but his game has started to come together at the right time. His driving has improved considerably, while his overall ball striking has been a major strength. With his recent form trending in the right direction, Penge has the skill set to contend.

Kevin Yu (+3500)

Despite a rocky season overall, Kevin Yu closed out the regular season playing some of his best golf of the year. He finished T16 at the 3M Open, T31 at the Rocket Classic and fourth at the Wyndham Championship, showing signs that his game was starting to come together.

Yu carried that momentum into the first event of the FedExCup Fall at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished T24. He ranked 22nd in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and 54th in Strokes Gained: Putting, providing another encouraging performance from tee to green.

Yu also has some course experience at Black Desert, finishing T15 in last year's event. His putter played a major role that week, helping him overcome a poor performance with his approach play.

He now returns to the Bank of Utah Championship with his ball striking in much better shape. We have also seen Yu show the ability to spike with the putter, which could be an important factor at Black Desert. If he can maintain his recent improvement from tee to green while getting another strong week from the flat stick, Yu has the upside to contend.