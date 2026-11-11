November 11, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 Austin Championship and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

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The PGA TOUR heads to Austin, Texas, this week for the inaugural Austin Championship at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. The tournament serves as the penultimate stop of the FedExCup Fall, with players making their final push to climb inside the top 100 of the standings and secure full PGA TOUR status for the 2027 season.

In an article released on Monday, I broke down everything you need to know about the Austin Championship, from course details to key stats. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 Austin Championship.

Outrights

Doug Ghim (+1700)

Doug Ghim is my top outright target this week as he continues to put together the strongest stretch of golf of his PGA TOUR career. He has finished inside the top 20 in each of his last six starts, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Bank of Utah Championship and a T6 at the Mexico Open. He also posted a T17 at both the Biltmore Championship and Baycurrent Classic, showcasing an impressive level of consistency heading into Austin.

The course fit is another major reason I like Ghim this week. He ranks first in my model and doesn't have any glaring weaknesses across the key statistical categories. He also has a strong track record at comparable courses, with solid finishes at TPC San Antonio and TPC Craig Ranch in recent appearances. A former University of Texas standout, Ghim should feel right at home returning to Austin. With his current form, strong course fit and well-rounded game, I like him to contend for his first PGA TOUR victory

Seamus Power (+4400)

Seamus Power has been one of the more consistent players throughout the FedExCup Fall, carrying plenty of momentum into this week's event. He finished T7 at the Biltmore Championship, T21 at the Bank of Utah Championship, and runner-up at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he lost in a playoff to Austin Smotherman. Power followed those performances with another strong showing last week, finishing T8 at the World Wide Technology Championship.

His overall game appears to be trending in the right direction, particularly his ball-striking, which has been at its best of the season over his last two starts. Power also posted one of his strongest finishes of the year at TPC Craig Ranch earlier this season, another course I see as a good comparison to Fazio Canyons. With his recent form and improving ball-striking, Power has the game to put himself in contention again this week.