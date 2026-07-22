July 22, 2026

Patrick Gates shares his betting card for the 2026 3M Open and breaks down each of his selections for this week's event.

In This Article hide Outrights

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The PGA TOUR heads to Blaine, Minnesota, this week for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. The tournament features a 144-player field as players continue their push toward the FedExCup Playoffs, with valuable FedExCup points becoming increasingly important as the regular season winds down.

In an article released on Tuesday, I broke down everything you need to know about the 3M Open, from course details to key stats and historical trends. If you have not checked that out yet, I highly recommend giving it a read. As always, if you have questions about any players or the event itself, feel free to reach out to me on social media or in Discord.

With that said, let’s dive into this event as I break down my betting card for the 2026 3M Open!

Outrights

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000) - FanDuel

Hideki Matsuyama enters this week in excellent form after posting back-to-back T14 finishes at the Travelers Championship and The Open Championship. Even more encouraging than the results is how complete his game has been. He has gained strokes in every major category in each of his last two starts.

One of the biggest developments has been his improvement off the tee. Earlier this season, driving accuracy was a concern, but over his last three tournaments he has looked much more comfortable with the driver. That is an important trend heading into TPC Twin Cities, where accuracy has historically been more valuable than pure distance.

Matsuyama also has a solid course history here. He finished T7 in his tournament debut in 2019, withdrew after the opening round in 2022 due to wrist soreness following a difficult first round, and returned with a T30 finish in 2023.

With his driver trending in the right direction and the rest of his game firing on all cylinders, Matsuyama has all the tools needed to contend. If the putter continues to cooperate, he has a great chance to grab his 11th PGA TOUR victory.

Jackson Suber (+4500) - FanDuel

Jackson Suber turned plenty of heads in his Open Championship debut last week, finishing T28 at Royal Birkdale. It was his first experience on a true links course, making the performance even more impressive. Based on what he showed, he looks like a player who could become a regular contender at both the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship in the years ahead.

His recent form has been outstanding. Over his last eight PGA TOUR starts, Suber has recorded four top-20 finishes, including top-six finishes at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (4th), the RBC Canadian Open (T4), and the John Deere Classic (T6).

Suber missed the cut at the 3M Open last season after struggling badly on the greens. That doesn't concern me too much, though. Recent course history has certainly mattered at TPC Twin Cities, but Cameron Champ also missed the cut in his tournament debut before returning to win the event in his next appearance.

His game is trending in the right direction. The only question mark remains his driving accuracy. He has plenty of length, but can occasionally lose control off the tee. The encouraging news is that he has been much more consistent in that area over his last few starts, making him an intriguing outright this week.