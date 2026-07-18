July 18, 2026

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

Yet another Sunday night race is happening this weekend with the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. This will be the first points-paying race at North Wilkesboro in 30 years, although the last two All-Star Races have been at this track. It is a 0.625-mile oval that falls into the short, flat track category....