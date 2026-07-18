July 18, 2026

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro Speedway this weekend for the Window World 450. North Wilkesboro is an old race track, yet relatively new to the Cup Series schedule, as the series hasn't had a points-paying race here since 1996. However, the last two All Star Races have been here at North Wilkesboro....