November 6, 2026

RotoBaller's Week 9 NFL DFS Tournament Stacks for daily fantasy football on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. Win big in DFS with our expert research and advice.

The craziness of the NFL continues in Week 9. On top of all the injuries and breakout performances, we have the trade deadline upcoming on Tuesday. Generally speaking, I'm under the impression that teams will continue to operate normally unless there's a significant report regarding a player. I'll sort through all of this when it comes to the teams that could be impacted.

We have three games to talk about, all of which have game totals at 50.5 or 51.5. These are the clear games to target for high-upside scoring, but it also comes with the likely fact that they'll be super chalky. These won't be some under-the-radar stacks; most people see these games and will look to stack them.

Stacks, onslaughts, bring-backs, fades, pivots, and the chalk- let's get into it all for Week 9 GPP stacks!

NFL DFS Stacks and Value Picks: Week 9 Guide

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers

Current Spread: 49ers -9.5

49ers -9.5 Current Total: 51.5

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off their bye week, and coming off their first loss of the season. They're primed to bounce back against a Las Vegas Raiders team, who give up a ton of points, but can also score a good amount of their own. The 49ers' defense is very solid, sitting at -0.040 EPA/play, which is the 8th-best in the league. If the 9.5-point spread holds, the Raiders will be in a heavy passing game script.

What's good about the 49ers' offense is that it is highly concentrated around just a few players, aka Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. As usual, the injuries have mounted for them this season, but Brock Purdy, McCaffrey, and Kittle continue to power the offense. These three are the clear top options in this game, and I'm not sure it's close.

Kittle is the most interesting option because he's only $6K, while on the other side, Brock Bowers is $7,900. Yes, Bowers is absolutely an elite tight end, but man, nearly $2K worth of savings is something you always want. This does present the idea of going with a double tight end lineup - one in the flex spot - which can help make your lineup a bit different.

If you roll with Purdy, McCaffrey, Kittle, and Bowers, you're left with $4.2K per player remaining on DraftKings. That's really not that bad considering the value options we see around the slate at the wide receiver position specifically. I would not consider playing Demarcus Robinson; there's just not a clean path forward for production.

The Raiders' side of things is really interesting after Bowers. Kirk Cousins continues to ball out, with six 20+ point DraftKings performances this season. Yes, as mentioned, on paper this is a tough matchup against the 49ers' defense, but a full passing game script can get him to production simply by attrition.

Last week, we saw chaos in the Raiders' backfield, with Ashton Jeanty only playing on 40% of the snaps and seeing 5 total touches. Mike Washington Jr. came out of nowhere for 25 carries for 83 yards. This has caused Jeanty's salary to drop to $5.9K, which is the lowest mark of the season. Jeanty isn't projected to be very popular, which does set up the chance for a lower-owned, high-upside option.

If the recency bias is there against Jeanty, it really does make him interesting for tournaments. There is a clear path for production, as the 49ers have allowed the third-most (354) receiving yards to opposing running backs. Again, if the Raiders are playing from behind, the passing game will be there for him, and the PPR production can be massive on DraftKings.

Recommended DFS Stacks

Brock Purdy ($6,800) / Christian McCaffrey ($8,000) / George Kittle ($6,000) / Brock Bowers ($7,900)

This should be the main stack people target, with heavy 49ers production, followed up by Bowers in a passing game script.

Brock Purdy ($6,800) / Christian McCaffrey ($8,000) / Brock Bowers ($7,900)

You could remove Kittle from the stack and keep it simple, while still maintaining plenty of floor and upside.

Kirk Cousins ($5,300) / Ashton Jeanty ($5,900) / George Kittle ($6,000)

This is going a bit out of the way to be different, but that's never a bad thing in tournaments.

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins