October 30, 2026

RotoBaller's Week 8 NFL DFS Tournament Stacks for daily fantasy football on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. Win big in DFS with our expert research and advice.

We have some juicy games on tap for the Week 8 main slate! There are two games in particular -- Cardinals at Cowboys and Ravens at Bills -- where we see massive 54.5 totals. The offensive potential is very high in both of those games, and they make prime tournament targets.

With only four teams on their bye week, and no international games, we have a rather loaded main slate. There's plenty of value out there, and with plenty of injuries still in flux, be sure to check actives and inactives on Sunday morning before you lock in any lineups.

Stacks, onslaughts, bring backs, fades, pivots, and the chalk- let's get into it all for Week 8 GPP stacks!

NFL DFS Stacks and Value Picks: Week 8 Guide

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Current Spread: Cowboys -7

Cowboys -7 Current Total: 54.5

This is looking like the prime GPP target for many DFS players this week, and it shouldn't come as a surprise. The Dallas Cowboys are at home in the dome, with a huge 54.5 total against the pesky Arizona Cardinals. The Cowboys (189 points scored) are one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, but also have one of the worst (180 points allowed) defenses in the league.

This makes them a prime tournament target on a weekly basis, and this week is no different. The Cardinals have their own issues on defense, which the Cowboys' offense should be able to jump all over.

To be specific, the Cardinals are at 0.292 dropback EPA, which is 31st in the NFL, and have a defensive rush success rate of 41.3%, which is 20th in the NFL. The Cardinals are bad on defense, shocking, I know. With the Cowboys seemingly getting their running back on track last week with Javonte Williams, it's set up to be a huge game for him.

It should be as simple as passing to get the lead, then running to maintain the lead. It should be that simple, but it's the Cowboys, so anything is possible. If you were to stack Dak Prescott, plus one of CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens, plus Javonte Williams, you could essentially account for all of the Cowboys' touchdowns.

All of the passing touchdowns, and likely all of their rushing touchdowns, with an outside chance someone vultures Williams at the goal line. Ideally, you'd look to jam in Trey McBride, since he leads the team with a 28.7% target share and a 30.4% red zone target share.

Most people don't consider Jacoby Brissett a "good" fantasy quarterback, but given his inexpensive salary and this elite matchup, he has plenty of upside. He has two great pass-catching options with Trey McBride and Michael Wilson; there's a clear path to fantasy production. The Cardinals come in with a 62.21% pass play percentage, which is the seventh-highest in the NFL.

With the lack of health in the Cardinals' backfield, the passing game is the area to target in this one.

Recommended DFS Stacks

Dak Prescott ($6,300) / Javonte Williams ($7,300) / CeeDee Lamb ($8,100) / Trey McBride ($7,400)

This is looking like the chalk stack for this game, and it leaves you with $4,180 per player remaining. It's expensive, but it provides a high floor and a massive ceiling.

Dak Prescott ($6,300) / Javonte Williams ($7,300) / CeeDee Lamb ($8,100) / Michael Wilson ($6,200)

A very simple pivot off of Trey McBride, who should be more popular compared to Wilson, which also brings a touch of salary savings.

Jacoby Brissett ($5,700) / CeeDee Lamb ($8,100) / George Pickens ($6,600) / Trey McBride ($7,400)

Another pivot off of the chalk stack, while still having access to the main fantasy producers for each team minus the Cowboys' running game.

Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills