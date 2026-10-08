October 8, 2026

RotoBaller's Week 5 NFL DFS Tournament Stacks for daily fantasy football on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. Win big in DFS with our expert research and advice.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to NFL Week 3. If you're new here, this is your weekly NFL DFS Game Stacks blueprint!

Week 5 is one of those weeks where fitting together a solid lineup won't be an easy task. Sure, everyone wants a piece of the track meet in Arizona, but paying up for those stars leaves you scrambling for cheap filler everywhere else. Throw in murky backfield splits, injured receiving corps, and unpredictable secondary targets, and it's remarkably easy to walk straight into a pricing trap.

Navigating this slate is all about dodging the fake value so you can tap into the upside hidden across these three games.

NFL DFS Stacks and Value Picks: Week 5 Guide

Teams Playing Prime-Time Matchups (Not on Sunday Slate):

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday AM in London)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Current Spread: Lions -4.5

Lions -4.5 Current Total: 54.5

The Obvious Stack Game

Both the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals enter Week 5 nursing wounds from frustrating Week 4 losses. In Detroit’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, you certainly couldn't pin the blame on the offense: they racked up 452 total yards, put up 26 points, and didn't turn the ball over once.

Meanwhile, outside of a bizarre 7-point hiccup in Week 2, Arizona’s offense has been quietly humming along, hanging at least 24 points on the scoreboard in every other game.

Put these two explosive offenses on the same field, add two defenses that seem legally obligated to let receivers roam free, and you have the ultimate recipe for a fantasy shootout.

Detroit’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde Routine

Detroit is the NFL’s ultimate split personality right now. The defense is in crisis mode, but the offense? It's a thing of beauty.

Led by Jared Goff, the Lions rank 5th in scoring (29.8 PPG), 6th in total yards (389.3 YPG), and 3rd in passing (303.5 YPG). They aren't leaning quite as heavily on the ground game as in years past, ranking 20th in rushing at 102 YPG, mostly because the Lions are constantly playing from behind. Detroit leads the league with just one turnover all season.

Goff is playing great football, ranking 2nd in the NFL with 1,214 passing yards, tied for 3rd with 9 touchdown passes, and a clean zero interceptions. Arizona’s defense offers virtually no resistance to stop him, surrendering 29.3 PPG (30th), 351.3 total YPG (25th), 233.8 passing YPG (22nd), and 117.5 rushing YPG.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs is living up to the hype once again in 2026. He has rushed for 353 yards (Top 10) and 4 touchdowns (3rd), while ranking in the Top 5 among running backs in catches (22), receiving yards (187), and total scrimmage yards (540). His 7 total touchdowns rank 2nd in the NFL. He’s costly, but against Arizona’s generous front seven, he has overall RB1 ceiling written all over him.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, "The Sun God", remains Goff’s primary target, reeling in 31 catches (5th) for 303 yards and 5 receiving touchdowns. He is the only Lions receiver you can lock into your lineup with 100% confidence.

The Boom-or-Bust Lottery

WR Jameson Williams, WR Isaac TeSlaa, TE Sam LaPorta: Yes, Jameson Williams can blow the top off a coverage, Isaac TeSlaa is popping up, and Sam LaPorta can find the end zone on any drive. But predicting which secondary option will boom in a given week is a dangerous game.

If you want to save salary cap room, pick your poison; just know you're buying a ticket on a high-variance roller coaster.

Arizona’s Target Monsters vs. Detroit’s Surrender Squad

On the other side of the matchup, Jacoby Brissett isn't putting up monster numbers, but he’s doing enough to warrant rostering this week against this terrible Lions defense. Brissett has thrown for 818 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Is he playing elite quarterback football? No. Is he good enough to light up this Detroit secondary? Absolutely.

"Bad" doesn't quite capture Detroit's pass defense; it has been historically terrible. The Lions rank dead last in pass defense, giving up a staggering 299.3 YPG through the air (1,216 total). Overall, they sit 31st in scoring defense (31.8 PPG), 31st in total yardage (423.8 YPG), and dead last in 3rd-down defense, allowing opponents to convert at a 52.8% clip.

If you're running a route against Detroit right now, you're practically open by default.

This secondary rolls out the red carpet for Arizona's top two pass-catchers. WR Michael Wilson is getting peppered with targets like the old dartboard in your grandma's basement. He has 44 targets (10th in the NFL), pulling in 25 (12th) for 258 yards and a touchdown. Over the past two weeks alone, Brissett has thrown his way a mind-boggling 30 times.

If Wilson maintains anywhere near that target share against a Detroit defense that can't cover a shadow, don't be surprised if he finishes as a Top 3 PPR WR in Week 5.

TE Trey McBride continues to prove he’s worth every penny in DFS leagues. Through four weeks, he ranks 1st among all tight ends in targets (46) and receptions (33), 5th in receiving yards (242), and 2nd in touchdowns (2). Pay up for McBride this week; he should feast early and often.

Recommended DFS Stacks

Jared Goff ($6,500) / Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,900) / Trey McBride ($6,700): (The premier game stack pairing Detroit's hyper-efficient quarterback and alpha target with Arizona's elite tight end in a projected track meet.)

Jacoby Brissett ($5,500) / Michael Wilson ($5,300) / Trey McBride ($6,700) / Jahmyr Gibbs ($9,800): (The ALL-IN stack funneling all of Arizona's targets against Detroit's dead-last pass defense, leaving maximum cap room thanks to rostering Brissett to run it back with Gibbs.)

Jahmyr Gibbs ($9,800) / Trey McBride ($6,700): (The high-ceiling non-QB mini-stack pairing the game's two most explosive weapons to capture a small slice of this shootout.)

(The high-ceiling non-QB mini-stack pairing the game's two most explosive weapons to capture a small slice of this shootout.) Jared Goff ($6,500) / Jameson Williams ($5,500) / Michael Wilson ($5,300): (The high-variance tournament stack betting on deep-ball slate-breaking efficiency from Jamo paired with Wilson's heavy target volume.)

You can't go wrong here; I think we are going to want all the shares we can get from this game.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Current Spread: Seahawks -2.5

Current Total: 45.5