September 24, 2026

RotoBaller's Week 3 NFL DFS Tournament Stacks for daily fantasy football on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. Win big in DFS with our expert research and advice.

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to NFL Week 3. If you're new here, this is your weekly DFS Game Stacks blueprint!

Week 2 hit the NFL world hard with key injuries, contender face-plants, and star players laying absolute duds. Whether you're grinding DFS, managing season-long leagues, or placing bets, Weeks 1 and 2 were a stark reminder that early season hot takes are often a complete mirage. Fortunately, the best managers have short memories, and a fresh slate is already here.

Let’s shake it off, wipe the slate clean, and dive into Week 3’s premier same-game stack possibilities to put you back in the winner's circle. All pricing referenced is from DraftKings.

NFL DFS Stacks and Value Picks: Week 3 Guide

Teams Playing Prime-Time Matchups (Not on Sunday Slate):

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (Thursday)

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos (Sunday Night)

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (Monday)

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills

Current Spread: Bills -7

Current Total: 50.5 (opened at 48.5)

Bills Offense Firing on All Cylinders

The Buffalo Bills look like absolute world-beaters through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. Led by MVP frontrunner Josh Allen, this offense has put up a staggering 77 total points. Buffalo is firing on all cylinders, racking up 582 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air, along with 289 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground. That brings their total output to 427.5 yards per game, ranking 2nd in the NFL, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen’s MVP Pace

Josh Allen is completing 60% of his passes for 582 yards, 5 passing touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He is at his absolute best when protecting the football and wreaking havoc with his legs, already adding 92 rushing yards and 4 rushing scores. This is peak Josh Allen, and he looks deeply motivated to make a real run at his first Super Bowl appearance in 2026. The DFS strategy here is simple: his salary will be sky-high, but the floor and ceiling offer virtually zero downside. Keep it simple: find a way to get Allen into your lineups.

DJ Moore’s Injury & Week 3 Risk

Buffalo made waves this offseason by trading for WR DJ Moore to give Allen the alpha WR1 he had been missing since Stefon Diggs left in 2024. However, Moore suffered a shoulder injury diving for a pass in the end zone during Week 2 and was forced out of the game. The good news is that the injury isn't considered long-term, and he is currently day-to-day. In roughly six quarters of action this season, Moore has caught 5 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

If Moore suits up in Week 3, fade him in DFS. Paying a premium price for a player carrying re-injury risk and potential snap-count limitations is a trap. Instead, stack Allen with his healthier pass-catchers.

Dalton Kincaid’s Historic Tight End Run

Enter TE Dalton Kincaid, who is off to a historic start. Kincaid’s 225 receiving yards are the most by any tight end through the first two weeks since Jared Cook posted 229 in 2018. In fact, no other tight end besides Kincaid and Cook has reached 225 yards through Week 2 since 2000. Kincaid has turned 14 targets into 12 receptions, an explosive 18.8 yards per catch, and 1 touchdown.

He is currently DraftKings' #1 overall tight end with 43.5 DK points (21.0 in Week 1, 22.5 in Week 2), placing him comfortably in the top 10 overall Flex ranks across RBs, WRs, and TEs. With his elite rapport with Allen and Moore dinged up, Kincaid is the undisputed focal point of this passing game.

Salary Relief: Khalil Shakir vs. Keon Coleman

If you need salary relief at wide receiver, look toward Khalil Shakir or Keon Coleman. Shakir (7 catches, 88 yards) serves as Allen’s reliable safety valve. Coleman (7 catches, 64 yards), whom many unfairly labeled a bust early in his career, is showing strong momentum in 2026. With Moore limited or sidelined, one of these two will step up alongside Kincaid. I'll lean slightly with Shakir for consistency and floor, but wouldn't blame you if you went with Coleman for raw vertical upside.

Matchup Blueprint: Pass Heavy, Fade Cook

Reigning NFL rushing leader James Cook III (1,621 yards in 2025) is off to another hot start, logging 34 carries for 192 yards and 1 touchdown through two games. However, Week 3 presents a specific matchup issue.

The Chargers defense has struggled overall, surrendering 52 total points (26 in each week). They rank 26th against the pass, allowing an alarming 69.7% completion rate, 265 passing yards per game, and 4 passing touchdowns. Allen and his receivers should have no problem lighting up this secondary. On the flip side, Los Angeles has been stout against the run, ranking 9th in the NFL by allowing just 86 rushing yards per game, 2.8 yards per carry, and 1 touchdown.

Lean into a Buffalo passing stack and fade Cook here, not because he lacks talent, but because his high price point ($6,900) isn't ideal against a tough Chargers front seven when the secondary is ripe for the picking. Can Cook go off in Week 3? Sure, but it's a risky play at his price point.

McDaniel’s Offense Stumbling Early

The Chargers' offense has gotten off to a brutal start under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Brought in to spark Justin Herbert and inject his trademark creativity into this scheme, the results have been anything but pretty. Los Angeles ranks 28th in scoring with just 14.0 points per game, 20th in total yards, 21st in passing yards, and 19th in rushing yards. Much of the blame falls on their 26th-ranked third-down conversion rate (a horrendous 31.8%, going just 7-for-22).

When an offense stalls on third downs, it can't sustain drives to wear down opposing defenses and doesn't allow for any rhythm.

Buying Low on Justin Herbert

If the efficiency metrics aren't concerning enough, the Chargers also sit 30th in turnover differential, largely due to Herbert throwing 3 interceptions in his first two games. He currently ranks 31st among QBs with a microscopic 29.3 QBR, totaling just 401 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, and 3 picks. But we aren't here to debate real-life concerns; we are here to chase fantasy points. Herbert is far too talented to stay this cold for long.

Fighting to avoid an ugly 0-3 hole, Los Angeles will be forced to keep pace with Buffalo’s high-flying offense at all costs. With LA expected to chase points all afternoon, Herbert will be forced to drop back early and often. Take advantage of the heavy DFS discount and bet on a volume-driven rebound.

Ladd McConkey’s Health & Breakout Setup

Chargers WR1 Ladd McConkey entered Week 2 as a game-time decision with a rib injury and ended up playing mostly as a decoy, catching all 3 of his targets for 35 yards. On the season, he sits at 8 receptions for 117 yards and 1 score. The fact that he suited up against the Raiders shows he was healthy enough to play without risking major long-term damage. Now another week healthier, McConkey steps into a prime breakout spot given the fast-paced, pass-heavy script required to hang with Buffalo.

Exploiting Buffalo’s Leaky Secondary

The saving grace for this Chargers passing attack is a Bills secondary that has been torched through two weeks. Buffalo ranks near the bottom of the league against the pass, giving up 273.0 passing yards per game (29th), a 68.4% completion rate (28th), 6 passing touchdowns (25th), and 0 interceptions. The environment is tailor-made for Herbert and McConkey to find their stride and get this passing game back on track.

Fade Omarion Hampton in a Pass-Heavy Game Script

On the ground, RB Omarion Hampton is extremely tough to trust in Week 3. First, the negative game script should force Los Angeles to abandon the run early. Second, Buffalo’s run defense has been its primary defensive strength, holding backs to 3.7 yards per carry and just 2 rushing touchdowns. Combined with Hampton ranking 32nd in the NFL with a mere 3.9 YPC, he is an easy fade at his current price point.

Recommended DFS Stacks

Justin Herbert ($5,800) / Ladd McConkey ($5,600): (Core budget passing stack exploiting Buffalo's 29th-ranked pass defense and McConkey's projected target rebound)

Justin Herbert ($5,800) / Ladd McConkey ($5,600) / Dalton Kincaid ($5,800): (Target-concentrated game stack pairing LA's primary passing funnel with Buffalo's top receiving option)

Josh Allen ($8,000) / Dalton Kincaid ($5,800): (Elite high-floor, high-ceiling core stack capitalizing on Kincaid's historic 225-yard start and the Chargers' 26th-ranked pass defense)

Josh Allen ($8,000) / Dalton Kincaid ($5,800) / McConkey ($5,600): (High-volume passing stack locking up Buffalo's and LA’s top target earners)

Josh Allen ($8,000) / Khalil Shakir ($5,200) or Keon Coleman ($4,800): (Stack offering salary relief and reliability / vertical upside against a secondary surrendering a 69.7% completion rate)

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys (Rio de Janeiro)

Current Spread: Ravens -3

Current Total: 52.5