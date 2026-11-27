November 27, 2026

RotoBaller's Week 12 NFL DFS Tournament Stacks for daily fantasy football on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. Win big in DFS with our expert research and advice.

Welcome to Week 12 GPP stacks! We've had a wild Week 12 thus far with games spanning over three days, and now we're onto the main slate. Due to that, we're dealing with a bit of a smaller main slate than normal, so the options out there are slightly limited. However, it does look like there's a decent amount of value out there at both running back and wide receiver, which always helps with lineup construction.

Speaking of lineup construction, this is the type of week where you can take things in any direction you want. Spend up at running back and use the value at wide receiver. Do the reverse of that: spend up at wide receiver and find value at running back. Or, you could go balanced across the board, and roll with players in the mid-range. That's what makes these types of weeks so exciting for tournaments.

Stacks, onslaughts, bring-backs, fades, pivots, and the chalk- let's get into it all for Week 12 GPP stacks!

NFL DFS Stacks and Value Picks: Week 12 Guide

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals

Current Spread: Bengals -9.5

Bengals -9.5 Current Total: 49.5

This is looking like the clear top option for a game stack this week, and it's almost by default. There are nine games on the NFL main slate, and five of them have totals at 42.5 or lower. There are also several games where backup quarterbacks are set to start, which really lowers the offensive expectations overall.

For Saints at Bengals, we have two healthy teams ready to roll, but we're dealing with some rain. So it's the highest total game at 49.5, but it could be impacted by the weather. Keep that in mind and be sure to check things on Sunday morning for the latest weather updates.

When it comes to the Bengals, they might be one of the easiest teams to break down in DFS or real-life football. Joe Burrow ($7,7K) is amazing and playing at an MVP level, making him a clear target anytime he's on the slate. He's posted 22 DK points or more in eight straight games, with many of those games pushing close to or over 30 DK points. He's always very expensive, but he's worth it.

Burrow throws the ball, and it very often goes to Ja'Marr Chase ($8,9K) and Tee Higgins ($7,6K). Those two combined account for 46.5% of the Bengals' target share. Chase has shown a sky-high ceiling this season, and there aren't many wide receivers who can match his fantasy production. Higgins is just a bit more affordable and is often far less popular in tournaments, which is its own advantage.

You could simply roll with those three and have a massive ceiling of points, but you'll need to find value elsewhere on the slate. The most interesting part of the Bengals' offense is Chase Brown ($6,4K) coming out of the backfield. He's been just "ok" this year, and he's starting to lose some touches to Samaje Perine ($4,4K), who's posted 13.7 and 13.9 DK points in the last two weeks.

Perine is way more of a dart throw, but does provide big leverage against Brown, who is expected to be a popular running back in all formats this week. Both of them have a great matchup since the Saints allow 29.3 DraftKings points per game to running backs, which is the worst in the league. If Brown has a good game, it won't be a shock at all.

For the Saints, I don't really have any interest in playing Tyler Shough ($5,9K) this week for two reasons. First, if I'm doing a game stack, it's Burrow 100% of the time. Second, there are other cheap quarterbacks that I'd roster before Shough. It's that simple.

Next, I'm really only looking to roster Chris Olave ($6,9K) or Jordyn Tyson ($5,2K). The Saints are 9.5-point underdogs, which means they should be in a passing game script, putting them in a spot for plenty of volume. Tyson posted a dud last week, while Olave had a solid game. The week before it was the opposite. Olave is still the better, more consistent option when it's all said and done.

The argument for Tyson is that he's less expensive, going to be lower-owned in tournaments, and opens up your roster construction for other high-salary players. I also have no interest in Travis Etienne Jr. ($5,3K). The Saints' backfield is splitting snaps and touches, and Etienne doesn't bring any upside on his own.

Recommended DFS Stacks

Joe Burrow ($7,700) / Ja'Marr Chase ($8,900) / Chris Olave ($6,900)

The easy one, two, three stack for this game. Best quarterback, his top option, and the best receiver on the other side.

Joe Burrow ($7,700) / Ja'Marr Chase ($8,900) / Chris Olave ($6,900) / Tee Higgins ($7,600)

More of a Bengals' onslaught, which means you'll really need to find value from other games.

Joe Burrow ($7,700) / Chase Brown ($6,400) / Chris Olave ($6,900) / Tee Higgins ($7,600)

Remove Ja'Marr Chase from the stack, which is always a gamble, but frees up salary, and still brings nice upside.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars