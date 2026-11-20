November 20, 2026

RotoBaller's Week 11 NFL DFS Tournament Stacks for daily fantasy football on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. Win big in DFS with our expert research and advice.

Week 11 is here, and so is the DFS main slate! We have several teams on bye this week, but we still have a strong 10-game slate of options on Sunday. There are some ugly lower game totals this week, and there are a few games that could be impacted by rain/wind. Double-check the weather on Sunday morning; I'm not a meteorologist.

Overall this week, there seems to be more value at the wide receiver position across the slate compared to running back. There are 4-6 wide receivers you could make the case to roster, who are all under $6K. That's where you should look to find some less expensive options to round out your roster.

Stacks, onslaughts, bring-backs, fades, pivots, and the chalk- let's get into it all for Week 11 GPP stacks!

NFL DFS Stacks and Value Picks: Week 11 Guide

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys

Current Spread: Cowboys -7.5

Cowboys -7.5 Current Total: 54.5

Surprise, surprise. The Dallas Cowboys are back again for another appearance on game stacks! It ain't broke, so we ain't fixing it!

The game has a slate-high 54.5 total; the Cowboys made a change at defensive play-caller, and Carnell Tate ($5.5K) is expected back for the Titans! There's a ton going on in this game, so let's dive in.

Let's start with the Titans, who have seen their offense make some steady improvements as the season has gone on. Overall this year, their offense sits at -0.061 EPA/play, which is 26th in the league. However, since Week 6, their offense is at 0.009 EPA/play, which is 16th in the league. That's a solid improvement, and now they take on a reeling Cowboys defense.

Cam Ward ($5.5K) has posted 20.1 and 30.3 DK points in the last two weeks, with multiple passing touchdowns in each game. He's getting his top pass-catcher in Carnell Tate back, which should point to all systems go on offense.

Tony Pollard ($6.5K) continues to produce big fantasy points, with a whopping 23.9, 31.7, and 39.5 DK points in his last three outings. The Cowboys' defense allows a staggering 30.5 DraftKings points per game to running backs, which is the 2nd-worst in the NFL.

Some may look at the Titans as "bad" overall, but this trio is shaping up to be a solid stack this week, all while being pretty darn affordable.

If we turn to the Cowboys, we know what we're getting from them. Dak Prescott ($6.7K), CeeDee Lamb ($8.8K), Javonte Williams ($7.3K), and George Pickens ($6.8K). That's it. Ryan Flournoy ($5.3K) is playing a ton and running a ton of routes, but there's not a ton of consistent production. I also like the value on other wide receivers around the slate ahead of him.

The Titans allow a league-worst 44.8 DraftKings points per game to wide receivers, which puts Lamb and Pickens in an explosion spot. Yes, they had that last week with 20 and 46 DK points respectively, but it's much of the same for the Cowboys every week.

Recommended DFS Stacks

Cam Ward ($5,500) / Tony Pollard ($6,500) / CeeDee Lamb ($8,800) / George Pickens ($6,800)

This stack leaves you with $4.4K remaining per player, and it covers everything we need for upside.

Dak Prescott ($6,700) / Javonte Williams ($7,300) / Carnell Tate ($5,500) / George Pickens ($6,800)

A bit more Cowboys exposure, with Carnell Tate as a bring-back option.

Cam Ward ($5,500) / Carnell Tate ($5,500) / CeeDee Lamb ($8,800) / George Pickens ($6,800)

Nothing changes with the Cowboys' defense, and it's an all-out air attack by both teams.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Current Spread: Lions -4.5

Current Total: 46.5