November 13, 2026

RotoBaller's Week 10 NFL DFS Tournament Stacks for daily fantasy football on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. Win big in DFS with our expert research and advice.

With the trade deadline behind us, we move into Week 10 with a full head of steam. While some roles have changed across teams, I'm excited about this week. While there's not a ton of clear value options jumping off the page, game stacks can still be achieved. The week sets up to have multiple different ways to build lineups, which is always nice.

You can spend up for multiple expensive running backs, or go with multiple expensive wide receivers. Both look to be viable this week, making it a fun week to build lineups.

Stacks, onslaughts, bring-backs, fades, pivots, and the chalk- let's get into it all for Week 10 GPP stacks!

NFL DFS Stacks and Value Picks: Week 10 Guide

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Current Spread: 49ers -4.5

49ers -4.5 Current Total: 55.5

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the usual suspects when it comes to tournament game stacks, since they have a strong and somewhat concentrated offense and a horrible defense. We love that when it comes to DFS tournament stacks, so they're here yet again.

Last week, the Cowboys were without George Pickens, which led to CeeDee Lamb having a massive 10/195/1 stat line on a whopping 16 targets. Pickens' status is still TBD for this week, and even if he does play, I don't have a whole lot of interest in him this week. When he was out last week, Ryan Flournoy became a popular DFS option, but didn't do much with only 2 catches for 53 yards.

Flournoy's salary is also $5.3K this week, which is a bit too much for me. Javonte Williams is the clear other option for the Cowboys, as he has a strong grip on the backfield usage, and with Tyler Goodson going out with an injury, that usage should only be amplified going forward.

When it comes to Dak Prescott, I like him at $6.4K compared to Brock Purdy at $7.0K. Purdy will always carry the higher point projection, but a tad bit of savings is always nice. This is not to say you shouldn't look to roster Purdy, but I do like Dak this week.

Speaking of Purdy, he leads the NFL at 0.321 EPA/play, so yeah, look to roster him if you can afford his salary. As usual, the 49ers' offense is highly centered around Christian McCaffrey ($8.5K) and George Kittle ($6.5K), making the three of them a very viable stack.

However, the 49ers made a nice addition at the trade deadline with Keenan Allen ($5.1K). Their wide receiver room is decimated by injuries, and Allen brings a nice bit of stability to it. I've yet to see any 'confirmed' report about Allen's potential playing time, so I'm in wait-and-see mode for him.

Recommended DFS Stacks

Brock Purdy ($7,000) / Christian McCaffrey ($8,800) / George Kittle ($6,500) / CeeDee Lamb ($8,800)

This is a huge game stack that leaves you with only $3.8K per player. It's doable, but it looks like a full stars-and-scrubs build.

Brock Purdy ($7,000) / Christian McCaffrey ($8,800) / CeeDee Lamb ($8,800)

Remove Kittle from the first stack, and go with the main player on each team.

Dak Prescott ($6,400) / Javonte Williams ($7,500) / Keenan Allen ($5,100) / CeeDee Lamb ($8,800)

Go big on the Cowboys, and the bring-back is the newly acquired Allen for some savings.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Current Spread: Saints -1.5

Current Total: 48.5