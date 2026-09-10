September 10, 2026

RotoBaller's Week 1 NFL DFS Tournament Stacks for daily fantasy football on FanDuel, DraftKings, and Yahoo. Win big in DFS with our expert research and advice.

If you're new here, welcome to your weekly DFS Game Stacks blueprint! Every week, I use hard data instead of "gut feelings" to build slate-winning stacks.

In Week 1, passing attacks are notoriously rusty, quarterbacks will throw to invisible receivers, coordinators will overthink everything, and half the NFL will look like they’re still on vacation.

With this in mind, we’re hunting for stability this week: proven QB-WR chemistry and running backs who command a terrifying amount of carry volume.

NFL DFS Stacks and Value Picks: Week 1 Guide

Teams Playing Prime-Time Matchups (Not on Sunday Slate):

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks (Wednesday)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Sunday PM)

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday)

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions

Current Spread: Lions -3.5

Current Total: 49.5

Lions Offense: Goff's High-Flying Passing Attack

The Detroit Lions will look to get back to their winning ways after going 9-8 and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The blame certainly cannot be placed on quarterback Jared Goff (DraftKings $6,000), who threw for 4,564 yards (second), 34 touchdowns (second), and just eight interceptions while completing 68% of his passes (fifth) last season. Entering his 11th NFL campaign, Goff remains a trustworthy engine for both DFS rosters and season-long leagues.

Goff operates behind one of the league's elite offensive lines, anchored by All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell, and commands an arsenal of weapons in WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (DraftKings $7,500), WR Jameson Williams (DraftKings $6,000), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (DraftKings $8,000), and TE Sam LaPorta (DraftKings $4,400).

In Week 1, Detroit faces a middle-of-the-pack New Orleans Saints defense that allowed 22.5 points per game (16th), 317 total yards per game (11th), and 202 passing yards per game (10th) in 2025.

New Orleans lost All-Pro LB Demario Davis and CB Alontae Taylor, though it retooled by adding LB Kaden Elliss, CB Martin Emerson Jr., DT Christen Miller, and DE Tyree Wilson.

While the strength of this Saints defense lies in their edge rush led by Cam Jordan and Chase Young, their cornerback depth behind Kool-Aid McKinstry and Emerson looks thin. Expect Detroit's passing game to test that weakness early.

Lions Pass-Catchers: St. Brown's Dominance and Williams' Big-Play Upside

Detroit’s passing attack continues to run through Amon-Ra St. Brown, who delivered another elite season in 2025 with 117 catches (third), 1,401 yards (fourth), and 11 touchdowns (second). St. Brown set the NFL record for the most total receptions (547) through a player's first five career seasons. The chemistry between St. Brown and Goff is undeniable, making him a cornerstone DFS option in Week 1.

However, if you are looking to save roughly $1,500 on your DraftKings salary, Jameson Williams offers explosive upside. In 2025, Williams caught 65 passes for 1,117 yards (ninth) and seven touchdowns. After a slow start, Williams came alive down the stretch, ranking as the overall WR15 while averaging 85 yards per game over the final nine weeks.

Williams is a big play waiting to happen, finishing third in the NFL with 17.2 yards per catch and fourth with 13 receptions of 25+ yards. Expect Detroit to manufacture touches for Williams early in the year, especially if LaPorta misses time and/or is limited with his hip injury.

Lions Backfield: Jahmyr Gibbs' Uncontested Workload

Jahmyr Gibbs enters the season as a consensus top pick in season-long fantasy drafts, and for good reason. In 2025, Gibbs rushed 243 times (11th) for 1,223 yards (seventh) and 13 touchdowns (fourth) while adding 77 catches (second among RBs) for 616 yards (third) and five receiving scores (third).

With RB David Montgomery being traded to the Houston Texans, Gibbs now owns this backfield virtually to himself, solidifying his status as a high-floor, slate-breaking staple in DFS if you are willing to pay up for him.

Saints Offense: Shough's Growth and Olave's Elite Target Share

There is plenty of momentum surrounding second-year Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (DraftKings $5,600). Named the top rookie QB of the 2025 class by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA), Shough started nine games (playing in 11), finishing with 2,384 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 67% completion rate.

Shough faces a Lions defense led by edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Jack Campbell. Detroit allowed 317.0 yards per game in 2025 (13th) but struggled in the red zone, finishing 22nd in scoring defense (24.3 PPG), while its secondary surrendered 217.4 passing yards per game (20th) and 31 passing touchdowns (20th).

Detroit lost LB Alex Anzalone and EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad to Tampa Bay, but countered by adding EDGE DJ Wonnum, CB Roger McCreary, DB Avonte Maddox, and second-round rookie EDGE Derrick Moore. With so many new pieces in Detroit's secondary, the unit may need time to find its footing, giving Shough and the Saints offense real fantasy appeal in Week 1.

Chris Olave (DraftKings $6,700) remains the undeniable focal point of New Orleans' passing attack. Olave posted a career year in 2025, earning AP second-team All-Pro honors with personal bests across the board: 100 catches (fifth), 1,163 yards (seventh), and nine touchdowns (sixth). Olave stands out as a high-volume receiver play against Detroit's retooled secondary.

Saints Backfield: Etienne's New Home

In one of the offseason's bigger moves, Travis Etienne Jr. (DraftKings $5,900) left Jacksonville to sign a four-year, $47.4 million deal with New Orleans. Etienne rushed for 1,107 yards (11th) and seven touchdowns (18th) in 2025 while adding 36 receptions for 292 yards and six receiving scores (second) across 17 games for the Jaguars.

A dual-threat runner and receiver, Etienne should step into a massive workload immediately, with backup and longtime Saints RB Alvin Kamara nursing a sprained MCL. Etienne gets a Detroit defense that allowed 115 rushing yards per game (14th) and 16 total rushing touchdowns (17th) last season.

Recommended DFS Stack Options