July 19, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday. Jordan is +100.12 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

Let's try this again. Daniel Suarez let us down at Atlanta last weekend (I'm still not sure what that strategy was with him pitting) but this weekend we have the Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the first points-paying race at this track in 30 years. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very...