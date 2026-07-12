July 12, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway on Sunday. Jordan is +101.22 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

Okay, boys and girls, it's time to right the ship. It has been a rough past couple of races on the betting card, so let's turn things around with this weekend's Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta). Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So...