August 8, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway on Sunday. Jordan is +101.15 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

Gilly for the Milly! Todd Gilliland won the In-Season Challenge at Indianapolis last race, giving us huge 45/1 bet hits on him. GILLY!!!!! 45/1 ✅ WE ENVISIONED THE PATH TO THIS WEEKS AGO ON STACKING DENNYS @RotoDoc @ToddGilliland_ pic.twitter.com/CCLjVYGPvu — Jordan McAbee (@FanRacingOnline) July 26, 2026 Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly,...