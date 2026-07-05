July 5, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday. Jordan is +103.72 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

The Cup Series season continues on this weekend with the eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway on July 4 weekend. We haven't raced here since the 2019 season, so it could be a very interesting race on Sunday night! Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So...