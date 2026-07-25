July 25, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Jordan is +101.30 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

A profitable race at North Wilkesboro heats the betting card back up, and the NASCAR Cup Series is on to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the annual Brickyard 400 this weekend. Thank you @BubbaWallace , feels good to finally win a bet. pic.twitter.com/wurDYRa5wX — Jordan McAbee (@FanRacingOnline) July 20, 2026 Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can...