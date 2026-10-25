October 25, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Jordan is +105.22 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

It's chaos week in NASCAR, as the Cup Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 on Sunday afternoon. This is the eighth Chase race of the postseason, and the final superspeedway race of 2026. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must...