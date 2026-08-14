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Jordan McAbee's NASCAR Betting Picks: Richmond - Cook Out 400 (Premium Content)

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Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway on Sunday. Jordan is +100.55 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

We're going short track racing again, this time at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night under the lights! Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must get in while you can with some of these bets. Make sure to follow me on X @FanRacingOnline to...

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