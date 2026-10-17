October 17, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Jordan is +107.22 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

NASCAR is back in Phoenix this weekend for the Freeway Insurance 500 on Sunday afternoon. This will be the second race at Phoenix this season (Ryan Blaney won the first) and the seventh of ten Chase races. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you...