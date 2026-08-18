August 18, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. Jordan is +107.70 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

The Summer of Logano! What a huge week at Richmond last weekend! Now we're on to the Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon. +7.15 units officially on the betting card tonight. Much needed big weekend. SUMMER OF LOGANO!!!! @RotoBaller pic.twitter.com/lxasUOUw2n — Jordan McAbee (@FanRacingOnline) August 16, 2026 Remember: betting lines...