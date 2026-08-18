Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. Jordan is +107.70 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.
The Summer of Logano! What a huge week at Richmond last weekend! Now we're on to the Dollar Tree 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon. +7.15 units officially on the betting card tonight. Much needed big weekend. SUMMER OF LOGANO!!!! @RotoBaller pic.twitter.com/lxasUOUw2n — Jordan McAbee (@FanRacingOnline) August 16, 2026 Remember: betting lines...