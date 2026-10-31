October 31, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Jordan is +106.12 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

After a profitable betting card at Talladega last weekend, we're heading to Martinsville Speedway for the second time this season and the Xfinity 500 on Sunday. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must get in while you can with some of these bets....