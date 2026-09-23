September 23, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Jordan is +107.60 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

We got back on track at Bristol last weekend with a +2.48 unit night thanks to top-10 finishes from both Carson Hocevar and Bubba Wallace. Now, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400. Hocevar top 10 +160 ✅ Bubba top 10 +175 ✅ 2-0 on the betting card this...