November 7, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Jordan is +104.22 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

Another profitable year locked up! We're down to the final race of the season, as the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race is this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must get in while you can with some of these...