September 12, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. Jordan is +106.82 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

We head to another flat track this weekend in World Wide Technology Raceway (otherwise known as Gateway) for the Enjoy Illinois 300. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must get in while you can with some of these bets. Make sure to follow...