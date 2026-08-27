August 27, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. Jordan is +105.75 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

Sometimes betting just goes like that. Our 50/1 race winner bet at New Hampshire finished second, while our top-five finisher bet finished sixth. Frustrating, but we move on to Daytona this weekend. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must get in while you...