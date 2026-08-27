Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday. Jordan is +105.75 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.
Sometimes betting just goes like that. Our 50/1 race winner bet at New Hampshire finished second, while our top-five finisher bet finished sixth. Frustrating, but we move on to Daytona this weekend. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must get in while you...