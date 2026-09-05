September 5, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Jordan is +108.12 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr gets it done for us at Daytona and another profitable week on the betting card! We're now +22.87 units on the season heading into Sunday evening's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must...