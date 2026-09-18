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Jordan McAbee's NASCAR Betting Picks: Bristol Night Race (Premium Content)

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Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jordan is +105.12 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

It's Bristol, Baby! We're on the annual night race in "Thunder Valley," with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Chase Race #3) set to take place from Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night. Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must get in while...

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