September 8, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, September 8. Get Keith's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of MLB K props. We have reached the final month of the regular season, as the calendar has flipped to September. All 30 teams are in action today, and plenty of enticing matchups are on the board.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers post their favorite props on Discord daily, so get additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 9:00 AM EST

Cam Schlittler OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-108 BetRivers)

Schlittler has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, posting a 2.04 ERA and 31% strikeout rate in 29 starts. He has racked up 17 strikeouts across his last two starts, and he hasn't allowed more than one run in any of his last five starts.

In addition to the elite recent form, Schlittler also draws an excellent matchup against the Rockies. Colorado has struck out at a 23.6% clip away from Coors Field, which is the eighth-highest mark in MLB. They also own a below-average 96 wRC+ on the road. Six of the nine hitters in their projected lineup have struck out at a rate of at least 20% against right-handed pitching this season.

Schlittler consistently works deep into games and misses bats at an elite rate. He should be able to rack up at least 8 strikeouts against Colorado tonight.

Reid Detmers OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-135 BetMGM)

Detmers' electric season continued with a brilliant performance against the Yankees his last time out. The lefty tossed seven innings of one-run ball while racking up eight strikeouts. For the season, he now boasts a 3.44 ERA and a 28% strikeout rate.

Tonight, he draws a tough matchup against a Red Sox offense that has been tough on southpaws this season. However, they do have some bats back in the lineup that strike out at a hefty clip. They also project to roll out eight righties in the lineup, and Detmers strikes out righties at a higher rate than lefties this season (29.1% K rate to righties, compared to 25.0% K rate to lefties).