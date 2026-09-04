September 4, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, September 4. Get Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Friday edition of MLB K props. We have reached the final month of the regular season, as the calendar has flipped to September. All 30 teams are in action today, and plenty of enticing matchups are up for grabs.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, September 4, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 6:05 AM EST

Cristopher Sanchez OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-117 NOVIG)

Sanchez had a bit of a rough time through the month of July, but he has rebounded nicely, allowing two or fewer runs in all but one start since the beginning of August. He has also struck out 45 batters across 36 2/3 IP since August 1, and has racked up seven or more strikeouts in four of his previous six starts.

The strikeout numbers should not be surprising, given the fact that he ranks in the 94th percentile with a 32.8% whiff rate. Additionally, he ranks in the 96th percentile with a 36.8% chase rate and the 84th percentile with a 27.8% K rate. The matchup against the Braves tonight also looks pretty solid on paper.

Over the previous two weeks, Atlanta has been posting a 23.8% K rate versus left-handed pitching, which ranks 11th-worst in the league over that span. They are also posting just a 68 wRC+ and an abysmal 6.6% walk rate over that same span. Both of these metrics point to Sanchez performing well tonight, which should help him get over this total.

Shota Imanaga OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+127 NOVIG)

Full disclosure, I have not been a huge Shota Imanaga fan this season, especially when it comes to strikeouts. That being said, I do like the setup for him against the Marlins tonight. Imanaga has been better away from Wrigley Field, having posted a 3.65 ERA and 9.2 K/9 on the road compared to a 4.23 ERA and 8.6 K/9 at home.

Imanaga has also struck out six or more batters in three of his previous six starts, and managed to rack up 10 punchouts against the White Sox just three starts ago. Tonight, he will be taking on a Marlins lineup that ranks eighth-worst in baseball over the previous two weeks with a 24.5% K rate versus left-handers.

The Marlins are also posting just a 74 wRC+ over that same span. Imanaga, meanwhile, ranks in the 89th percentile with a 35% chase rate, and ranks in the 79th percentile with a 29.2% whiff rate. He should be able to achieve the number in this pitcher-friendly park against a scuffling Marlins' squad.