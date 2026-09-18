September 18, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, September 18. Get Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Friday edition of MLB K props. We're in the final month of the regular season, as the calendar has flipped to September. All 30 teams are in action today, and plenty of enticing matchups are on the board.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers post their favorite props on Discord daily, so get additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, September 18, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 9:00 AM EST

Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+118 DraftKings)

The theme for the article this week is going to be focused on pitchers on teams that are still in contention. There are a bunch of teams that are out of contention that are doing odd things with their starters, so I am looking to avoid those situations. Toronto is in the thick of the postseason hunt, so we can certainly look at Cease here.

Cease has struck out eight or more batters in four of his previous six starts, and is fresh off a nine-strikeout performance against the Orioles in his most recent start. His metrics, as expected, are off the charts. Overall, he ranks in the 95th percentile with a 33.4% whiff rate. Additionally, he ranks in the 98th percentile with a 35.3% K rate.

He will be facing off against the Texas Rangers, who have struggled a bit versus right-handed pitching. Over the previous two weeks, Texas has been posting a 25.3% K rate versus righties, which ranks sixth-worst in baseball. They are also posting a sub-100 wRC+ mark and just an 8.7% walk rate over this same span.

Dylan Cease is the first AL pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in 2026! pic.twitter.com/RMYNtQA9iQ — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2026

I also like the fact that Cease will be pitching in a dome environment, not dissimilar from his home park, where he has posted a ridiculous 13.6 K/9 mark this season.

Ian Seymour OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-120 Hard Rock)

Seymour has one of the better matchups on paper when examining his recent success in combination with the lack of success the Red Sox have had against left-handed pitching. Over his previous 10 starts, he has struck out seven or more batters a whopping seven times, and has struck out nine or more batters four times.

Overall, Seymour ranks in the 92nd percentile with a 35.6% chase rate. Additionally, he has a 29.8% whiff rate, which ranks in the 81st percentile, and a 29.5% K rate, ranking in the 90th percentile. These metrics line up well against a struggling Red Sox lineup.

Ian Seymour is up to a DOZEN strikeouts 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GEYSgUsPwl — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

Over the previous two weeks, Boston has been posting a 27.9% K rate versus left-handed pitching, which ranks fifth-worst in baseball over that span. Even more surprising is their wRC+ mark of just 43, which ranks second-worst in baseball. Seymour should be able to find solid success against this lineup.