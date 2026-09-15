September 15, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, September 15. Get Keith's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of MLB K props. We have reached the final month of the regular season, as the calendar has flipped to September. All 30 teams are in action today, and plenty of enticing matchups are on the board.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers post their favorite props on Discord daily, so get additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 9:00 AM EST

Logan Gilbert OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-115 FanDuel)

Gilbert has been a bit more inconsistent than we are used to from him, but he's still put together a solid season at the top of the Mariners rotation. He owns a 3.72 ERA through 29 starts, and both his 27.3% strikeout rate and 6.4% walk rate are significantly better than average.

The big righty has found his swing-and-miss stuff recently, racking up at least 10 strikeouts in each of his last two starts. While the recent results are nice, the main case for Gilbert today is the matchup.

The Angels have struck out at the second-highest rate in the league, while posting just a 91 wRC+ against right-handed pitching.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+102 BetRivers)

Yamamoto has had a great season overall, and he has been even more dominant lately. Over his last five starts, he's posted a 35.2% strikeout rate and recorded at least eight strikeouts in each of them.

His last start came against the same Reds team he faces today, and he dominated them for 10 strikeouts across seven innings of one-run ball. The only run he allowed was a solo home run to the blistering hot Elly De La Cruz.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto ties his career high with his 10th strikeout 🔥 pic.twitter.com/blmOzvkcWX — MLB (@MLB) September 10, 2026

The Reds have struck out at the highest rate in baseball against right-handed pitching this season, putting Yamamoto in a great spot to clear 7.5 strikeouts for the sixth-consecutive start.