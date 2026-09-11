September 11, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, September 11. Get Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Friday edition of MLB K props. We have reached the final month of the regular season, as the calendar has flipped to September. All 30 teams are in action today, and plenty of enticing matchups are on the board.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers post their favorite props on Discord daily, so get additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, September 11, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 6:00 AM EST

Carlos Rodon OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+125 Hard Rock)

Carlos Rodon will be facing the Mets at home, which is usually good news. In 2026, Rodon has posted a 2.92 ERA and 10.2 K/9 at Yankee Stadium. This should not come as all that big of a shock, as Rodon is known for pitching well here, having posted a 3.03 ERA since 2024.

Rodon has also been pitching well recently, allowing one or fewer earned runs in four of his previous five starts, while also striking out 24 batters across 22 2/3 IP. Rodon currently ranks in the 74th percentile with a 28.3% whiff rate and the 77th percentile with a 26.2% K rate, both of which should come in handy again against the cross-town rival Mets.

Over the previous two weeks, the Mets have been posting a K rate of 24.6% versus left-handed pitching, which ranks 11th-worst in baseball over that span. Additionally, they are posting a putrid 67 wRC+, which ranks seventh-worst over that span. Pair these metrics with a sub-9.5% walk rate, and I like Rodon's chances tonight.

Cade Cavalli OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-122 DraftKings)

Cade Cavalli has been a huge surprise this season, and has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. Over that span, he has struck out a total of 44 batters across 30 IP and has struck out eight or more in four of those five starts.

Overall, Cavalli ranks in the 84th percentile with a 27.9% K rate. Additionally, he ranks well above league average in terms of whiff rate and chase rate. The matchup against the Los Angeles Angels tonight is also a good one.

Over the previous two weeks, the Angels have been posting a 28.4% K rate versus righties, which ranks third-worst in baseball. They are also posting just a 70 wRC+ and just a 6.4% walk rate, both of which rank in the bottom five leaguewide.

Cade Cavalli notches his 7th strikeout of the game! He has faced the minimum and has allowed just one walk through 6 innings 👀 pic.twitter.com/8fRhGNnYwP — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2026