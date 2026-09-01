September 1, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, September 1. Get Keith's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of MLB K props. We have reached the final month of the regular season, as the calendar flips to September. All 30 teams are in action today, and there are plenty of enticing matchups to target.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 8:00 AM EST

MacKenzie Gore OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+102 FanDuel)

Gore has dealt with some inconsistency in his first season with Texas, but he has also pitched better than his 4.40 ERA according to underlying metrics. Every ERA estimator available has him at least a half-run better than his surface-level ERA. The lefty also owns a healthy 25.8% strikeout rate and a career-best 8.8% walk rate, and his numbers at home are even better.

In 11 home starts this season, Gore owns a 2.99 ERA, 27.4% strikeout rate, and 6.9% walk rate. Tonight, he draws a plus matchup against the Athletics at home.

The A's have struggled with left-handed pitching all season, posting a 92 wRC+ and striking out at the fifth-highest rate against southpaws. They are also without several of their top hitters as injuries have taken their toll deep into the season.

Gore should be able to dominate this injury-riddled lineup at home, giving him a strong chance to go over 6.5 strikeouts.

Gerrit Cole OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-104 Caesars)

Cole has been excellent in his return from last season's elbow surgery, posting a 3.19 ERA in 17 starts. He owns a healthy 26.1% strikeout rate and an elite 5.2% walk rate. He's also been getting stronger as the season rolls on and he gets further away from the surgery.

Since July 1st, Cole has posted a 2.66 ERA with a 29.3% strikeout rate and 4.5% walk rate. Those numbers put him squarely back into the conversation of elite starting pitchers.

3 pitches, 1 strikeout for Gerrit Cole pic.twitter.com/hG4gV1fqJd — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) August 27, 2026

Tonight, he draws one of the best possible matchups against an Angels lineup that struggles with right-handed pitching (94 wRC+) and strikes out at the second-highest rate in the league.