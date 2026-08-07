August 7, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, August 7. Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome to another, and my first, Friday edition of K props. We have a full slate this Friday night, which is almost always the case. There are also some superb studs on the mound, including Parker Messick against the Chicago White Sox and Nathan Eovaldi, who squares off at home against the Baltimore Orioles.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, August 7, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 6:15 AM EST

Parker Messick OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-130 NOVIG)

Parker Messick has been outstanding lately, allowing exactly one earned run in each of his previous five starts. He has also struck out six batters in each of his previous three starts, which is not all that surprising, given his metrics.

Overall, Messick ranks in the 64th percentile with a 31.9% chase rate. Additionally, he has posted a 24.8% K rate, which ranks in the 66th percentile. He has also been superb at limiting hard contact, as noted by his 32.6% hard-hit rate allowed, which ranks in the 86th percentile.

This should all come in handy against the Chicago White Sox tonight. Over the previous two weeks, the White Sox have posted a 25% K rate against left-handed pitchers, which ranks 10th-worst in baseball over that span. Additionally, they have been posting a sub-100 wRC+ mark over that same span.

Messick also faced these White Sox in Chicago back on June 23, and he allowed just two earned runs across 7 2/3 IP while striking out a whopping 10 batters. He should be able to have plenty of success again tonight.

Nathan Eovaldi OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+136 DraftKings)

I have not been the biggest proponent of Nathan Eovaldi props, but I am willing to take a shot tonight, given his recency. Over his previous seven starts, he has struck out eight or more batters five times. While he has also been beaten up a few times recently, he has posted a 10.6 K/9, which is exactly the type of production we will be looking for tonight.

Eovaldi's metrics also look good. Overall, he ranks in the 96th percentile with a 36.7% chase rate. He also ranks in the 86th percentile with a 30.7% whiff rate, and in the 68th percentile with a 25.3% K rate. He should be able to find some success against the Baltimore Orioles tonight.

Over the previous two weeks, the Orioles are posting a 24.7% K rate versus right-handed pitchers, which ranks eighth-worst in baseball. Additionally, they are posting a putrid 69 wRC+ mark over that same span, which ranks fifth-worst in baseball.

Nathan Eovaldi with a season-high 10 Ks on the night 👏 pic.twitter.com/dGrVXQlb6W — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2026