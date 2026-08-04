August 4, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, August 4. Keith's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of MLB K props. We made it through a wild trade deadline that saw several impact players change teams as contenders addressed final holes on their rosters. The next few days should be exciting as the new acquisitions make their debuts, and no debut is bigger than the star left-hander taking the mound for the Dodgers tonight.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 8:00 AM EST

Tarik Skubal OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-110 Bet365)

The Tigers shook the baseball world by flipping their two-time Cy Young winner to the Dodgers over the weekend. That transaction kicked off a crazy couple of days that saw multiple impactful trades come together across the league. Still, there were none bigger than Skubal.

Tonight, he makes his Dodgers debut at Wrigley Field against a Cubs team currently holding the top Wild Card spot in the National League. They have been an elite offense against left-handed pitching this season, so it isn't an easy landing spot.

In the end, the matchup doesn't really matter for the dominant lefty. Skubal has racked up at least eight strikeouts in six of nine starts since returning from in-season surgery. He has posted a lofty 34.1% strikeout rate and an elite 18.1% swinging-strike rate since his return. There's no need to overthink this one.

Joey Cantillo OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-115 FanDuel)

Cantillo has been one of my favorite strikeout props ever since he drastically changed his pitch mix back in early June. The lefty started mixing in a new cutter and relying heavily on his elite curveball.

Over his last nine starts, Cantillo's curveball usage is up to 41.4%, compared to just 19.2% in the 14 starts before that. His strikeout rate in those nine starts is up to 30.3%, compared to 21.6% before the change in pitch mix. He has recorded at least six strikeouts in six of those nine outings.

The Mets offer a plus matchup, especially with Juan Soto on the Injured List. For the season, they own just a 96 wRC+ against lefties while striking out at 22.9%. The absence of their best hitter, who also rarely strikes out, will certainly make it difficult to improve those numbers.