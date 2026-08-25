August 25, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, August 25. Get Keith's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of MLB K props. We have all 30 teams in action and plenty of enticing matchups to target.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 8:00 AM EST

Gavin Williams OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-138 FanDuel)

Williams has logged an incredibly impressive 32.4% strikeout rate this season. He has struck out 10+ batters in six of his last eight starts, and he's racked up at least seven strikeouts in 16 of 26 starts this season. There are only a handful of starting pitchers that boast a swing-and-miss profile more robust than Williams'.

In addition to his impressive resume, Williams now has one of the best strikeout matchups in baseball. The Angels have struck out at the second-highest rate in the league against right-handed pitching while managing just a 91 wRC+.

The Guardians righty should dominate this whiff-prone lineup,

Kyle Harrison OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-135 BetMGM)

Harrison has been outstanding in two of his three starts since coming off the IL this month. He had a rough outing against San Diego in which batted-ball luck and poor defense played a significant role, but he also racked up 18 strikeouts in just 10 innings against Seattle and Pittsburgh in his other two outings.

Kyle Harrison, Wicked Slurves...and Swords. ⚔️ 8Ks thru 5. pic.twitter.com/fQxiMDoTl6 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 19, 2026

The lefty's breakout season includes a 2.84 ERA through 20 starts and a strikeout rate north of 30%. He tossed 90 pitches in his rough outing against San Diego, and he was pulled after 79 pitches in five innings with Milwaukee up 6-0 in his last outing. He should see 80+ pitches again in his outing today.

The Mets have been a below-average offense against left-handed pitching, posting just a 96 wRC+ while striking out at a healthy 23.2% clip. Harrison should be able to take advantage of the six hitters in the projected lineup with a strikeout rate above 21% against lefties and cruise over 5.5 strikeouts.