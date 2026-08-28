August 28, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, August 25. Get Keith's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Friday edition of MLB K props. We have all 30 teams in action and plenty of enticing matchups to target.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, August 28, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Pick6

All odds were current as of 6:00 AM EST

Tarik Skubal OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+110 Hard Rock)

Tarik Skubal is returning to Detroit tonight, and while he has not been all that terrific strikeout-wise for the Dodgers since the trade, he is coming fresh off an 11-strikeout performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his most recent start.

Overall, Skubal still ranks in the 97th percentile with a 37.2% chase rate. Additionally, he has posted a 32.3% whiff rate and 30.9% K rate, both of which rank north of the 90th percentile. The matchup against Detroit could prove to be a solid one as well.

Over the previous two weeks, Detroit has been posting a 23.8% K rate versus left-handed pitching, which ranks in the bottom half of the league over that span. They have also been posting an ugly 52 wRC+ mark over that same span, which ranks dead last in baseball.

Skubal should be able to achieve this number in his return to Detroit, especially with the emotions running high.

Logan Henderson OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+104 NOVIG)

While Logan Henderson has just 10 strikeouts over his previous 13 IP, he has seven or more strikeouts in each of the previous four contests before those two outings. He has been incredible all season, allowing two or fewer earned runs in all but two of his 13 starts.

Overall, he ranks north of the 60th percentile in both chase rate and whiff rate. Additionally, he has posted a superb 29.9% K rate, which ranks in the 92nd percentile. Tonight, he will face the Texas Rangers, who have been struggling against right-handers.

Over the previous two weeks, Texas has been posting a 25.8% K rate versus righties, which ranks third-worst in the league over that span. They have also posted a sub-100 wRC+ mark and just a .118 ISO.

Henderson has also performed well at home, posting a 2.25 ERA and a 10.4 K/9. He should perform well in this matchup.