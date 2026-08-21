August 21, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, August 21. Get Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Friday edition of MLB K props. We have all 30 teams in action and plenty of enticing matchups to target.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, August 21, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 6:20 AM EST

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 9.5 strikeouts (+115 NOVIG)

We are going to start with a couple of pitchers in the first game of the day between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. I understand the hesitancy with Mis here, given that the Brew Crew is supposed to be reducing his workload, but he has thrown 83 or more pitches in each of his previous four starts.

He has also struck out 10 or more batters in five of his previous eight starts and is one of the game's premier strikeout pitchers for good reason. Overall, he ranks in the 99th percentile with a 38.1% whiff rate. He also has a 35.7% chase rate, which ranks in the 93rd percentile.

It should come as no surprise that he also leads the league with a 39.8% K rate. Today, he will be up against the Braves, who have been struggling a bit lately. Over the previous two weeks, they have posted a 27.4% K rate against right-handers, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Braves are also posting just a 52 wRC+ over this same span, which ranks second-worst in the league. Add in the fact that Mis has a ridiculous 14.5 K/9 at home, and you have a pretty solid recipe for success today.

Jacob Misiorowski is fired up after a huge strikeout 😤 https://t.co/seLiqXixlM pic.twitter.com/XBCFFZhS1r — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2026

Chris Sale OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+100 NOVIG)

Staying in the same game, we have Chris Sale at even money to record eight or more strikeouts. This is a feat he has accomplished in four consecutive starts. He has also been pitching well overall, having allowed one or fewer earned runs in four of his previous six starts.

His metrics are very good as well. Overall, he ranks in the 94th percentile with a 36% chase rate. He also has a very respectable 30% whiff rate, which ranks in the 83rd percentile, and a 30.9% K rate, ranking him in the 94th percentile. The matchup against the Brewers is also a solid one.

Over the previous two weeks, Milwaukee has been posting a 29.3% K rate versus left-handed pitching, which ranks second-worst in the league. This also comes across 167 PA, so we are dealing with a pretty solid sample. It is also worth pointing out that Sale has a superb 36.6% K rate across 93 PA versus this Milwaukee lineup.

Chris Sale strikes out the side in the sixth! He is up to 11 Ks on the day 😤 pic.twitter.com/0gNGVsPhqj — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2026