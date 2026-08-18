August 18, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, August 18. Get Keith's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of MLB K props. We have all 30 teams in action and plenty of enticing matchups to target.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 8:00 AM EST

Tyler Mahle OVER 4.5 strikeouts (+100 Novig)

The Braves apparently identified something they thought they could "fix" when targeting Tyler Mahle at the trade deadline. The answer appears to have been increasing the usage of his splitter in a huge way. In his first two starts with the Braves, Mahle has thrown his splitter 36.8% of the time, compared to just 25.1% with the Giants.

The results have been brilliant so far, with 16 strikeouts in 12 innings for a 36.4% strikeout rate. Mahle recorded just a 22.0% strikeout rate with the Giants this season.

Mahle's splitter has produced an excellent 28.3% whiff rate this season, and an increase in usage should continue to result in an uptick in strikeouts.

The matchup against Minnesota today will provide a tough test, but his strikeout prop is more in line with his season-long numbers than his production with his new team.

Kyle Harrison OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-143 BetRivers)

Harrison was dominant in his first start off the IL, striking out 10 Pirates in just five innings. The lefty was warming up to begin his sixth inning of work before cramping issues led to a premature exit after just 69 pitches.

Kyle Harrison, K'ing the Side in the 5th. 8 Consecutive Strikeouts. 😲 pic.twitter.com/tjyz0vBoLn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 6, 2026

His last start against the Padres did not go nearly as smoothly, but that was mostly a product of bad defense and awful batted-ball luck. The Padres have also been red-hot and are the best offense in baseball over the last 30 days. On the plus side, the lefty was allowed to labor through 90 pitches, which is a positive sign for his leash.

Harrison gets a friendlier matchup today with the Mariners coming to town. They have posted just an 89 wRC+ against lefties, and their 23.9% strikeout rate is the 10th-highest mark in baseball. If Harrison reaches the 90-pitch mark again, he has a good chance to make it through six innings and clear his strikeout prop.