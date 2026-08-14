August 14, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday August 14. Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Friday edition of strikeout props. With the Field of Dreams Game being played last night, we are sitting with a 14-game slate tonight as the Phillies and Twins travel back to Target Field to complete their series. That being said, we still have plenty of options to choose from for strikeout props tonight.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all five of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, August 14, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 6:30 AM EST

Jake Bennett OVER 4.5 strikeouts (+141 NOVIG)

Jake Bennett started the season soundly for the Red Sox, allowing two or fewer earned runs in seven of his first nine starts; however, he has struggled a bit lately. He is also not a huge strikeout upside guy, but he has struck out four or more in each of his previous four starts.

He is fresh off a five-strikeout performance against the Athletics and has another shot to get over 4.5 tonight at big plus odds over on NOVIG. The matchup is against the Pittsburgh Pirates, which is exactly why I am looking at Bennett tonight.

Over the previous two weeks, the Pirates have been posting a 28.7% K rate versus left-handed pitching, which ranks fourth-worst in baseball over that span. They are also posting just a 71 wRC+, which should help Bennett keep the earned runs under control.

Bennett has also looked great on the road this season, posting a 2.87 ERA, and more notably, a 7.4 K/9 compared to a 5.5 K/9 at Fenway Park. He should be in line for a good start tonight overall.

Sandy Alcantara OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-108 NOVIG)

Sandy Alcantara is the opposite of Jake Bennett in the fact that he started the season roughly, but has rebounded nicely, allowing zero earned runs in each of his previous three starts, and is fresh off an eight-strikeout performance against the Los Angeles Angels.

Alcantara has struck out six or more batters in four of his previous seven starts and has done so by posting a very respectable 31.6% whiff rate, which ranks in the 61st percentile. He has also done a solid job of limiting the walks, as noted by his 6.2% walk rate, which should come in handy tonight.

His matchup is against the Cincinnati Reds, who have been struggling quite a bit versus right-handed pitching. Over the previous two weeks, they have been posting a K rate of 27.4%, which ranks second-worst in baseball. They have been posting a 10.3% walk rate, which would be more concerning if Alcantara was known for walking batters.

Sandy should be in good shape tonight, and at -108 to post six strikeouts, he is definitely worth considering.