August 11, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, August 11. Keith's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back to another Tuesday edition of MLB K props. We have all 30 teams in action and plenty of enticing matchups to target.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 9:00 AM EST

Sean Burke OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-158 FanDuel)

This is a big number for Mr. Burke, but he's been that good this season. He also gets the best possible matchup for a right-handed pitcher, as the Reds have whiffed at a 25.5% rate that leads all of baseball. Every hitter but one in their expected lineup has struck out above 20% of the time against RH pitching this season.

For Burke, the strikeout rate sits at a healthy 27.2% as he relies heavily on his 95 mph four-seamer and a devastating breaking ball duo. All three pitches have whiff rates north of 27% this season, with the slider leading the way at a 31.2% whiff rate.

The big righty struggled to miss bats in his last outing against a red-hot Boston offense, but he had been lights out before that. In fact, he struck out at least nine batters in four of his previous five starts. The only time he fell short was against a Toronto team that strikes out at the third-lowest rate in the league.

Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-125 Novig)

Cease has been absolutely dominant this season, especially from a strikeout perspective. His 36.4% strikeout rate trails only Jacob Misiorowski among qualified starting pitchers, and it is 4.1 percentage points above the next qualified pitcher. He has recorded at least seven strikeouts in an incredible 15 straight starts.

There isn't a lot that stands out in the matchup against a Red Sox team that has been the best in baseball over the last month or so. This is simply a bet on the elite talent of the pitcher.