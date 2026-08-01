August 1, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Saturday, August 1. Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome to another Saturday edition of K Props, where we have our usual full slate of games to choose from. We are officially entering the dog days of summer with today being August 1, but that does not mean there is any shortage of talent on the mound, with studs like Cristopher Sanchez and Jacob deGrom.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 6:30 AM EST

Cristopher Sanchez UNDER 7.5 strikeouts (-150 Hard Rock)

I am usually pretty big on Cristopher Sanchez, but he has been struggling lately. Over his previous eight starts, he has failed to reach eight or more strikeouts in seven of them. He has also given up four or more earned runs in three of those starts, none of which produced eight strikeouts.

I think he has a rough game today on the road against Baltimore as well. Over the previous two weeks, the Orioles have been absolutely raking against left-handed pitching. Over that span, they have posted a 141 wRC+ mark, which ranks second-best in baseball.

Additionally, the Orioles have shown a decent amount of patience at the plate, posting a near 9% walk rate. While their K rate does sit at 25.5%, they should be able to get to Sanchez, especially at home, as Sanchez has a lackluster 4.97 road ERA this season compared to a 1.28 home ERA.

Jacob deGrom UNDER 6.5 strikeouts (-120 Hard Rock)

While I mentioned we have a couple of studs on the mound today, you probably did not think I was going to be looking at taking them both under their K prop, but that is exactly what we are doing. I have been fooled by deGrom this season, but hopefully not today!

Over his previous three starts, he has allowed nine earned runs and has failed to reach seven strikeouts in two of them. The two starts where he failed to reach seven strikeouts are also surprising, as they came against Seattle and the Chicago White Sox, two teams that strike out quite a bit.

Today, he will be up against the Houston Astros, who have posted a 22.7% K rate versus right-handers over the previous two weeks, which ranks in the better half of baseball over that span. They are also posting a pretty decent 103 wRC+ mark, which could give deGrom issues.

deGrom has also faced Houston twice this season and failed to reach seven strikeouts in each of those matchups, combining for 10 strikeouts across 12 IP.