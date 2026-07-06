July 6, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Monday, July 6. Thunder Dan's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

The work week resumes after a three-day holiday weekend, but don't despair. I woke up with the sun this morning in order to bring you the absolute best strikeout props on which to wager from today's MLB slate. We have a fairly small slate with a lot of teams getting the day off, but there are still four really great props that I love today and one ace pitcher who is leading the way at the top of my betting card.

If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all eight of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Monday, July 6, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 6:30 AM

I built a little chart here for my top two arms today with some of the important data for each of these matchups.

Pitcher 2026 K% 2026 SwStr% AVG K/Start Opponent 2026 K% vs. R/L L14 K% vs. R/L wRC+ L14 vs. R/L Cristopher Sanchez 28.60% 15.20% 7.6 Royals 20.80% 23.80% 66 Griffin Jax 23.40% 13.40% 4.4 Yankees 23.60% 28.60% 41

Cristopher Sanchez OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-105 BetMGM)

Sanchez is the undisputed top arm on today's slate and has made a pretty compelling case so far this year for the National League Cy Young award. I suppose Jacob Misiorowski and Chase Burns will have something to say about that, but Sanchez has backed up his massive breakout season in 2025 with even better numbers this year, coming pretty darn close to breaking Orel Hershiser's record for consecutive scoreless innings.

Cristopher Sánchez, K'ing the Side in the 2nd. 5Ks thru 2 pic.twitter.com/AHdQhwKFB3 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 30, 2026

His opponent this afternoon is the Kansas City Royals. We just saw his teammate and fellow lefty, Jesus Luzardo, rack up 10 strikeouts this weekend against the Royals. You can see from the data table above that KC has a strikeout rate against lefties that is trending up lately. It's up 3% over the last two weeks when compared to the season-long number, and these rolling stat windows are a crucial piece of data that I weigh every day when making my strikeout predictions.

The reason they are so important is that they help us capture changes to team lineups throughout the season while also helping us identify which teams are struggling or thriving during a given stretch.

Sanchez is in good form, as he's coming off a 9-strikeout masterpiece against the Pirates in his last start. He's been good for at least seven strikeouts in 12 of his 18 starts this season, and yet we are still getting him at near even money in this spot despite the Royals' recent struggles. Smash that over button! I have a lot of faith in Sanchez getting it done today.

Griffin Jax OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+122 Novig)

The Griffin Jax renaissance is a pretty cool story this year. He was acquired by the Rays from Minnesota last year to help bolster their bullpen and had not worked as a starter since his rookie season in 2021. He's made the transition to starting this year, making 12 starts. However, in some of those games, he served as an opener and not a traditional starter.

He is finally getting stretched out, however, and was able to complete six innings for the first time in his last start, finishing with 71 pitches. He has a varied assortment of pitches that he deploys to keep hitters guessing. He has four pitches that he throws 91 mph or faster, including his changeup, while also deploying two very different breaking balls (a sweeper and curveball).

The results, as a starter, have been impressive. He's allowed more than three earned runs just once, while stacking up strikeouts in the process.

We need him to get six strikeouts today to cover this prop, which is something he's done just once. However, with his pitch count increasing and leash getting a bit longer, I feel good about his chances here, especially when we consider the elite matchup that he has with the struggling Yankees coming to Tampa.

The Yankees have the worst K% against RHP over the last two weeks at 28.6%. They were dominated by Joe Ryan yesterday for nine strikeouts and have allowed five other starters to rack up six or more strikeouts in their last eight games.

This offense is down bad and missing Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in a big way. Jazz Chisholm looks lost at the plate and carries a 31% K% against RHP. Austin Wells and Ryan McMahon are both over 30% against righties this year, too, while Anthony Volpe is close at 28%.

I love what Jax is doing recently and his SwStr% suggests that he could push his K-rate up a few ticks with more innings. This is a great spot for him to flex his strikeout muscles today, and we are getting his prop at excellent odds, too.