July 4, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Saturday, July 4. Kipp Heisterman's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Happy Fourth of July, RotoBallers! What says 250 years of America more than Major League Baseball and strikeout props on a Saturday? We have wall-to-wall action with games kicking off as early as 11:05 A.M. in the nation's capital, and we have plenty of studs on the mound like Chris Sale and Hunter Greene.

If you want to see all of today's strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all five of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Saturday, July 4, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 7:30 AM

Chris Sale OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-105 DraftKings)

We are going to kick off America's celebration with one of the most prominent strikeout pitchers, Chris Sale, as he takes on the Mets this evening. Over the previous two weeks, the Mets have been posting a 24.7% strikeout rate against left-handers, which ranks them in the bottom half of the league.

Additionally, the Mets are posting a sub-9% walk rate and a wRC+ mark that is around 100, so this offense has not been very scary recently. Meanwhile, Sale has struck out eight or more batters in five of his previous eight starts and is fresh off a 10-strikeout performance against the San Francisco Giants in his most recent start.

These numbers should come as no surprise when looking at his metrics. Overall, Sale ranks above the 90th percentile in both chase rate and K rate, and he also is sitting with a very solid 29.8% whiff rate, ranking him in the 82nd percentile.

Sale should be able to have a ton of success against this Mets lineup and should be able to get over this number once again.

Parker Messick OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+105 Hard Rock)

In full disclosure, I have been beaten a couple of times recently with Parker Messick's K prop. That being said, the matchup today at home against the White Sox is almost as good as we could ask for.

Over the previous two weeks, the White Sox have been posting a 30.7% K rate versus left-handed pitching, which is ranked second-worst in the league behind only the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox are also posting just a 78 wRC+ mark and a miserable 2% walk rate over that same span.

Messick should be able to navigate this offense pretty smoothly, and his metrics back that. Overall, he ranks in the 71st percentile with a 32.4% chase rate. He also has a solid 26.5% K rate, which ranks him in the 75th percentile. Messick has also reached this total in two of his previous three starts, one of which was at the White Sox just two starts ago.