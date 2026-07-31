July 31, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, July 31. Keith Eyster's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Happy Friday! We have a full MLB slate to carry us into the weekend that contains plenty of intriguing strikeout matchups to target. A huge thanks to Thunder Dan for filling in for me on Tuesday. I've got you covered today as we look to keep our amazing MLB season rolling with some more K props.

I'll provide my three favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, July 31, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 9:00 AM EST

Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-111 NOVIG)

There are some pitchers where matchups are critical, and then there are pitchers who just have the "stuff" to blow away anyone. Cease proved he was in that latter category with his All-Star Game start in which he struck out the side of elite NL hitters while holding a conversation with the broadcast booth.

The Jays' righty is coming off a dominant 12-strikeout performance against the Red Sox, and he trails only Misiorowski among starting pitchers in strikeout rate this season.

Cease has recorded at least eight strikeouts in eight of his last 10 starts, and he has one of the longest leashes in baseball. He has topped 100 pitches in each of his last seven starts, which is an extremely rare feat amongst MLB starters nowadays.

Dylan Cease lost his no-hitter in the 9th. His only question after the game:

"How many strikeouts did I have?" "Eleven." Cease nods approvingly. Pitcher priorities remain undefeated. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9OvlY0B16U — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 9, 2026

St. Louis doesn't strike out at a high clip, but that is the only reason we are getting this extremely friendly line for one of the top strikeout artists on the planet.

Paul Skenes OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-120 NOVIG)

Skenes' 3.65 ERA in 2026 may seem like a step backwards after the phenom posted a ridiculous 1.96 ERA in his first two MLB seasons, but make no mistake, this is still one of the very best pitchers on the planet.

A recent dip in velocity is certainly a tad concerning, but the matchup more than makes up for that this evening. Cincinnati is the best possible opponent for a right-handed pitcher this season, as they have managed just an 84 wRC+ while striking out at the highest rate in baseball.

Even though Skenes has failed to reach eight strikeouts in his first two starts against the Reds this season, the underlying numbers still paint this as a great spot for him to eclipse 7.5 strikeouts tonight.

Skenes has topped 7.5 strikeouts in his first two starts out of the break, and he should be able to do it again in a truly elite matchup.