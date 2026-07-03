July 3, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, July 3. Thunder Dan's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Before you fire up the grill and start those America 250th anniversary celebrations, it's time for some strikeout props! It's another full slate of MLB action tonight, and while we don't have a lot of big names on the bump (other than Dylan Cease), there are still a lot of very strong spots for K props. Don't worry!

If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all eight of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, July 3, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 7:30 AM

Foster Griffin OVER 6.5 strikeouts (+116 FanDuel)

Griffin has nine strikeouts in back-to-back starts and will face a very strikeout-prone Pittsburgh Pirates lineup tonight. Griffin has raised his K% to 24.5% on the season, while walking just 6.3% of opposing hitters. Griffin throws seven different pitches, and his arsenal reminds me a bit of fellow lefty Parker Messick, who has had an excellent first half without having an overpowering fastball.

Foster Griffin, Nasty 83mph Changeup. 👌 9th K pic.twitter.com/JfzVhALkx1 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 28, 2026

The Pirates have the fifth-worst K% vs. LHP over the last two weeks at 27.8%. Whiffing nine times against Cristopher Sanchez is one thing, but this team also struck out eight times against Kyle Freeland! Look for Griffin to pitch well in this one and rack up enough strikeouts for us to cash this prop.

Dylan Cease OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-113 FanDuel)

My second favorite spot tonight has to be Dylan Cease against the Mariners on the road. Cease is easily the best strikeout pitcher on the mound tonight, carrying a massive 36.7% K% and 15.5% SwStr%. He's whiffed at least eight opposing hitters in seven of his last eight starts!

Dylan Cease, Wicked 90mph Slider. 🤢 10th K pic.twitter.com/ArVqT7hmzA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 10, 2026

Seattle enters tonight's game with the sixth-worst strikeout rate against RHP over the last two weeks at 26.2%. While many games will have ideal conditions for hitters with hot weather or favorable winds, this game will be played at the pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where it's only going to be 70 degrees at game time.

Value Plays and "Under" Targets